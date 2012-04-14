LONDON, April 14 Fleetwood Town won promotion to the English Football League for the first time since they were formed 104 years ago after Conference title rivals Wrexham could only draw 2-2 with Grimsby Town on Saturday.

The result secured the Conference League (fifth tier) title and means their Highbury Stadium ground will host League Two matches next season.

It also signals the return at the higher levels of English soccer of the name Highbury, formerly the home of Premier League Arsenal until they moved from there to their new Emirates Stadium in 2006.

Fleetwood, nicknamed "The Cod Army" or "The Trawlermen", are based on the Lancashire coast with the town a major fishing port until the Icelandic Cod Wars and European Union fishing restrictions of the 1970s. The main income now comes from tourism.

The soccer club's nearest League side is Championship (second division) contenders Blackpool who beat them 5-1 in an FA Cup third round match at Highbury in January. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Martyn Herman)