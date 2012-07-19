LONDON, July 19 Twice European Cup winners Nottingham Forest have appointed Sean O'Driscoll as manager after a takeover by a Kuwaiti family, the English Championship (second division) club said on Thursday.

Forest were sold by the estate of former chairman Nigel Doughty earlier this month and the club's new majority shareholder Fawaz al-Hasawi was impressed by O'Driscoll who had a spell as first-team coach at the club last season.

"Sean's passion for Nottingham Forest, knowledge of the game and the Championship in particular, plus his work ethic, shone through in our conversations," al-Hasawi told the club's official website (www.nottinghamforest.co.uk).

Former Ireland international O'Driscoll, 55, takes over from the sacked Steve Cotterill. He played for Fulham and Bournemouth where he was manager before taking charge of Doncaster Rovers. He was appointed boss of third-tier Crawley Town in May.

Forest's former owner Doughty died in February aged 54 after investing almost 100 million pounds ($157.09 million) in a failed attempt to turn around the Midlands club's fortunes.

Forest are one of only eight clubs to retain the European Cup, securing their second title in 1980. They have not played in the Premier League since they were relegated in 1999.

