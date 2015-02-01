LONDON Feb 1 Former England international Stuart Pearce has been sacked as manager of Championship (second tier) Nottingham Forest after seven months in charge, the Kuwaiti-owned club said on Sunday.

The 52-year-old, a former Forest captain, signed a two-year contract to take the helm at the twice European champions in July and led them to the top of the league after seven games.

But Pearce, who played 78 times for England, has come under increasing pressure after a run of six defeats in seven games, culminating in a 1-0 home defeat by struggling Milwall on Saturday.

Forest are 12th in the 24-team league table, seven points above the relegation zone.

"After long discussions between owner and chairman Fawaz Al Hasawi and manager Stuart Pearce, the club has decided that Stuart will be relieved of his role as manager with immediate effect," a club statement said.

