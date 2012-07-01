By Matt Smith
DUBAI, July 1 A Kuwaiti family is in advanced
talks to buy two-times European Cup winners Nottingham Forest,
according to statements on the club's website.
Fawaz, Abdulaziz and Omar al-Hasawi issued a joint statement
saying they were in negotiations with the estate of Nigel
Doughty to buy the English Championship (second division) club.
"We are currently completing our due diligence in
preparation for the exciting challenges ahead of us," the
statement said.
A statement from Forest's board said Doughty's estate had
granted the Hawasi family "an exclusive period of negotiation".
Multi-millionaire Doughty died in February aged 54, having
invested almost 100 million pounds in a failed attempt to revive
the club's fortunes.
Forest are one of only eight clubs to have retained the
European Cup, securing their second crown in 1980, but they have
fallen on hard times and have not played in the Premier League
since being relegated in 1999.
The City Ground side ended last season in 19th place in
England's second tier.
"We wish to bring the club back to where it belongs in the
top division. Together we can bring the glory days back,"
tweeted Fawaz Al-Hasawi on Friday.
His family's main business interests are in property, hotels
and air conditioning, while Fawaz recently quit as chairman of
Kuwait's Qadsia soccer club, which has won the past four
domestic championships.
The Hasawis are rarely mentioned in descriptions of Kuwait's
wealthiest and most powerful families and so Forest's potential
new owners are unlikely to rival the lavish spending of Abu
Dhabi's Sheikh Mansour at Premier League champions Manchester
City.
On June 25, a company called NFFC Group Holdings Ltd was
registered with Britain's Companies House. Omar al-Hasawi is a
director of this firm, according to the Director Check website.
