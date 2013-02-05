(Fixes headline)

LONDON Feb 5 Nottingham Forest manager Alex McLeish has left the club after five weeks in charge citing differences with the owners over development strategy, the twice European champions said in a statement on Tuesday.

Former Scotland manager McLeish was appointed on Dec. 27 following the sacking of Sean O'Driscoll, a decision that angered fans given the English second-tier club were a point off the playoff places at the time.

"I'm bitterly disappointed - as is Alex - that it has not worked out as we had hoped when he became our manager and I would like to put on record my thanks for his services to the club and wish him every success in the future," Chairman Fawaz Al-Hasawi said on the club website (www.nottinghamforest.co.uk).

McLeish was reported by British media to be unhappy the club had failed to complete a deal for Peterborough United's George Boyd in the January transfer window.

"Both parties entered into the relationship in good faith, however, there was a difference in the understanding of the development strategy of the football club and it was felt by both parties that we should part company," McLeish said.

Forest are 11th in the Championship, six points off the playoffs.