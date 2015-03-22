LONDON England have been hit by two injury blows ahead of the Euro 2016 qualifier against Lithuania next week with goalkeeper Fraser Forster almost certain to miss out and defender Luke Shaw a definite withdrawal.

Southampton's Forster was carried off on a stretcher against Burnley on Saturday, prompting England manager Roy Hodgson to call up Rob Green of Queens Park Rangers and promote Stoke City's Jack Butland from the under-21 squad.

Forster, who had originally been the only keeper in the squad besides number one Manchester City's Joe Hart, suffered a knee injury early on at St Mary's Stadium.

"Fraser is in hospital and it is looking bad," Southampton manager Ronald Koeman told BBC Sport.

Tottenham Hotspur's left back Danny Rose has also been called into the squad for the match against Lithuania at Wembley on Friday and the friendly with Italy the following Tuesday after Manchester United's Shaw pulled out with injury.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman and Ian Chadband, editing by Tony Jimenez)