Sept 1 Goalkeeper Fraser Forster has been ruled out of England's World Cup qualifier against Slovakia on Sunday after injuring his arm in training, according to media reports.

The 28-year-old was expected to start the game in Trnava but the reports said he had been sent back to his club side Southampton for treatment.

Joe Hart, who was left out of Manchester City's opening three Premier League games of the season before moving on loan to Torino this week, is now likely to keep his place in goal for England.

The match in Slovakia is England's first under new manager Sam Allardyce. (Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Tony Jimenez)