Sept 3 Goalkeeper Ben Foster has pulled out of England's squad for Wednesday's friendly with Norway and next week's Euro 2016 qualifier in Switzerland after picking up an injury in training, the FA said on Wednesday.

The FA did not specify what the problem is but local media reports said the West Bromwich Albion stopper, who is back up to England's first-choice Joe Hart, has a thumb injury.

England play Norway at Wembley before travelling to Basel for their opening European Championship qualifier on Monday.

England manager Roy Hodgson will not call up a replacement for Foster, the FA added in a statement on their website (thefa.com). (Reporting by Tony Goodson; Editing by Ken Ferris)