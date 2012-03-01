LONDON, March 1 Former Liverpool forward Robbie Fowler is training with Blackpool and could be set to sign a short term deal, the English Championship (second division) club said on Thursday.

The 36-year-old poacher quit English soccer three years ago to play first in Australia and then in Thailand but has returned home after an opportunity to join India's Premier League Soccer (PLS) fell through when the inaugural edition was postponed.

Fowler, who also played for Leeds United and Manchester City as well as representing England, is fourth in the all-time English Premier League scorers list with 163 goals.

"Has he got some quality, can he find little pockets, can he play a pass, can he score a goal? Yes, he can," Blackpool manager Ian Holloway said on the Lancashire club's website (www.blackpoolfc.co.uk)

"I still think he's hungry, I still think he wants to play and he's got undoubted quality."

Fowler was signed by PLS franchise Kolkata for $530,000 in January, before the competition was postponed earlier this month due to a lack of suitable venues. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)