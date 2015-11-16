LONDON Nov 16 The French soccer federation wanted Tuesday's friendly international against England to go ahead at Wembley Stadium mainly for symbolic reasons, FA chief executive Martin Glenn told a news conference on Monday.

France were playing world champions Germany in Paris on Friday as a wave of attacks hit the city, killing at least 132 people.

The France squad spent Friday night inside the Stade de France with the Germany squad after the conclusion of the match.

"We spoke to the French Federation on Saturday, and were in touch with the French presidents' office and there were two conditions to hold the game," said Glenn.

"UK authorities and government need to make sure it was safe and the French wanted to play. They wanted to go ahead, for mainly symbolic reasons, and we were very happy to meet their concerns."

Glenn advised supporters to get to the game early because of the extra security checks that will be carried out in the wake of the deadly attacks that also left more than 350 people wounded.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks and said it sent militants with suicide bombing belts and carrying machine guns to various locations in the heart of Paris.

"I just want to reconfirm that the security apparatus and the people that advise us say that there is no material risk so the game should go ahead. We would like fans to turn up earlier and we will do more checks," Glenn added. (Writing by Ken Ferris, editing by Pritha Sarkar)