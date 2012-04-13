French Open - Storm brewing for Nadal as Wawrinka blocks his path
PARIS It has been a breeze for Rafa Nadal so far at this year's French Open -- but a storm is brewing.
Trevor Francis, the first player in British football to cost a transfer fee of one million pounds, has suffered a suspected heart attack.
"Everybody at Birmingham City would like to send our best wishes to club legend Trevor Francis following news that he is recovering in hospital from a suspected heart attack," his former team said on their website (www.bcfc.com) on Friday.
The former England striker won two European Cups with Nottingham Forest after joining the club from Birmingham for one million pounds in 1979.
Francis, 57, who scored 12 goals in 52 appearances for his country, also had playing spells with Manchester City, Sampdoria, Atalanta, Rangers, Sheffield Wednesday and Queens Park Rangers.
He later managed Queens Park Rangers, Sheffield Wednesday, Birmingham and Crystal Palace.
(Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Ken Ferris)
PARIS It has been a breeze for Rafa Nadal so far at this year's French Open -- but a storm is brewing.
BIRMINGHAM Australia were knocked out of the Champions Trophy without winning a game after Ben Stokes' stunning century guided England to an impressive 40-run Duckworth-Lewis victory on Saturday.