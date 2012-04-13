Trevor Francis, the first player in British football to cost a transfer fee of one million pounds, has suffered a suspected heart attack.

"Everybody at Birmingham City would like to send our best wishes to club legend Trevor Francis following news that he is recovering in hospital from a suspected heart attack," his former team said on their website (www.bcfc.com) on Friday.

The former England striker won two European Cups with Nottingham Forest after joining the club from Birmingham for one million pounds in 1979.

Francis, 57, who scored 12 goals in 52 appearances for his country, also had playing spells with Manchester City, Sampdoria, Atalanta, Rangers, Sheffield Wednesday and Queens Park Rangers.

He later managed Queens Park Rangers, Sheffield Wednesday, Birmingham and Crystal Palace.

(Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Ken Ferris)