LONDON Oct 7 American goalkeeper Brad Friedel's record run of consecutive Premier League appearances ended on Sunday when French international Hugo Lloris was preferred for Tottenham Hotspur's home game against Aston Villa.

Friedel, 41, has not missed a top-flight game since the end of the 2003-04 season, a remarkable sequence of 310 successive matches for Spurs and former clubs Villa and Blackburn Rovers.

Lloris joined Spurs from Olympique Lyon on the last day of the transfer window in August for a transfer fee of 12 million pounds ($19.43 million).

Former U.S. international Friedel has featured in three World Cup squads.

