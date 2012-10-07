* Lloris features in 2-0 home win

By Tony Jimenez

LONDON, Oct 7 American goalkeeper Brad Friedel's record run of consecutive Premier League appearances ended on Sunday when French international Hugo Lloris was preferred for Tottenham Hotspur's 2-0 win over Aston Villa.

Friedel, 41, had not missed a top-flight game since 2004, a remarkable sequence of 310 successive matches for Spurs and former clubs Villa and Blackburn Rovers.

Lloris, who joined the London team from Olympique Lyon on the last day of the transfer window for a fee of 12 million pounds ($19.43 million), stayed in the side after playing in Thursday's 1-1 Europa League draw at Panathinaikos.

Asked by reporters if the Frenchman would now be his first choice, manager Andre Villas-Boas replied: "No.

"We spoke about it among the coaching staff this week and we thought it was logical to let Hugo come into a Premier League game because he can't just play in the Europa League.

"Brad obviously was disappointed with the decision but accepted it like the good professional he is. The change was not based on performance because Brad has been immense for this team.

"This was a chance to give Hugo a continuous run of games for Tottenham and the national team," Villas-Boas added in a reference to France's friendly against Japan on Friday and the World Cup qualifier with Spain four days later.

Steven Caulker and Aaron Lennon were on target against Villa as Spurs collected their fourth straight league win to climb to fifth in the table, five points behind leaders Chelsea.

Next up for Villas-Boas's team is a grudge match against European champions Chelsea, the club who sacked him seven months ago, at White Hart Lane on Oct. 20.

"The ambition we have to be among the top teams is immense and it gives us a good opportunity against Chelsea," the Portuguese said.

"It's going to be a difficult game but we are showing good levels of competence and we hope to profit from the fact we play at home."

($1 = 0.6176 British pounds) (Editing by Ed Osmond)