LONDON England will warm up for the European Championship in France in June by playing home friendlies against Turkey, Australia and Portugal.

Roy Hodgson's side are to face Turkey at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium on May 22 before taking on Australia at Sunderland's Stadium of Light five days later.

England's final friendly ahead of Euro 2016 will be against fellow finalists Portugal at Wembley on June 2.

"I'm happy we have been able to secure three challenging opponents that will help us prepare for the tournament," Hodgson told the Football Association's website (www.thefa.com) on Friday.

"Since the draw in Paris last December, the FA has worked hard to put together a programme of games around the country and we're looking forward to playing in the north west and north east before the final home game at Wembley."

England launch their Euro 2016 campaign against Group B rivals Russia in Marseille on June 11 before facing Wales in Lens five days later and Slovakia in St Etienne on June 20.

(Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by xxx)