LONDON England will look to record their first win over the Netherlands in nearly 20 years after the FA announced on Friday the Dutch would provide the opposition in a friendly at Wembley next March in the run-up to the Euro 2016 finals.

England qualified for the finals after winning all 10 matches in qualifying Group E, while the Dutch will miss out on the tournament for the first time since 1984 after finishing fourth in Group A.

England have not beaten the Dutch in their last six meetings and last recorded a victory over them at Wembley during Euro'96 when they ran out 4-1 winners. The last time the sides met was at Wembley in February 2012, with the Netherlands winning 3-2.

England will play defending European champions Spain in a friendly in Alicante on Nov. 13 before facing France at Wembley on Nov. 17. They then face world champions Germany in Berlin on March 26, three days before meeting the Dutch.

Wales announced on Thursday they would also be facing the Netherlands in their build-up to the Euros with a match in Cardiff on Nov. 13.

