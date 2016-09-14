Five games that swung the title Real Madrid's way
Real Madrid secured their 33rd La Liga crown on Sunday with their 2-0 win at Malaga, finishing three points above Barcelona and ending a five-year spell without a league title.
LONDON England will play France in a friendly in Paris next June, three days after a World Cup qualifier against Scotland in Glasgow, the Football Association said on Wednesday.
The June 13 match at the Stade de France will be the first between the two countries since November 2015, when England won 2-0 at Wembley.
England last played at the Stade de France in 2008 when David Beckham made his 100th international appearance.
HYDERABAD, India Mumbai Indians were crowned the Indian Premier League (IPL) champions for the third time after Mitchell Johnson delivered a three-wicket final over to help secure their thrilling one-run victory over Rising Pune Supergiant in the final on Sunday.