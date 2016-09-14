LONDON England will play France in a friendly in Paris next June, three days after a World Cup qualifier against Scotland in Glasgow, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

The June 13 match at the Stade de France will be the first between the two countries since November 2015, when England won 2-0 at Wembley.

England last played at the Stade de France in 2008 when David Beckham made his 100th international appearance.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)