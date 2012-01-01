Indian Super League expands with two new franchises
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
LONDON Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong will join struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan until the end of the season, the London club said on Saturday.
Frimpong sustained a serious knee injury at the start of last season but the 19-year-old has battled back into contention at the Emirates, making 14 appearances for Arsene Wenger's team this campaign.
Fourth-placed Arsenal said Frimpong, who represented England youth but is eligible to play for Ghana at senior level, would join Wolves on January 1.
Wolves are fifth from bottom in the Premier League.
SEOUL South Korea's President Moon Jae-in suggested on Monday that countries in Northeast Asia could form a bloc - including isolated North Korea - to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, his presidential office said.