LONDON, July 24 Arsenal's Emmanuel Frimpong has been charged with improper conduct relating to comments he made on Twitter, the English FA said on Tuesday.

"The allegation is that Frimpong posted comments amounting to improper conduct and/or which brought the game into disrepute, which included a reference to ethnic origin, faith or race," a statement on the FA website (www.thefa.com) said.

British media reports said the charge related to comments Frimpong made to a fan of rival London club Tottenham.

Frimpong, who is recovering from a knee injury sustained while on loan at Wolverhampton last season, has until Friday to respond to the charge.

