LONDON Dec 31 Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong will join struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan until the end of the season, the London club said on Saturday.

Frimpong sustained a serious knee injury at the start of last season but the 19-year-old has battled back into contention at the Emirates, making 14 appearances for Arsene Wenger's team this campaign.

Fourth-placed Arsenal said Frimpong, who represented England youth but is eligible to play for Ghana at senior level, would join Wolves on Jan. 1.

Wolves are fifth from bottom in the Premier League. (Reporting By Drazen Jorgic, editing by Tony Jimenez)