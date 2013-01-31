LONDON Jan 31 Fulham have signed AC Milan's versatile Dutch international Urby Emanuelson, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

"Fulham Football Club is delighted to announce the loan signing of Urby Emanuelson until the end of the 2012/13 season," the London club said on their website (www.fulhamfc.com).

The 26-year-old, capped 16 times by the Netherlands, can play on the left side of the pitch at either full-back or midfield and worked with Fulham boss Martin Jol at Ajax Amsterdam in 2009/10.

Emanuelson moved to Italy two years ago and won the Serie A title in his first season. (Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Clare Fallon)