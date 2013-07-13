July 13 A look at Fulham Football Club following the sale of the Premier League club from Mohamed Al Fayed to American Shahid Khan on Friday:

FORMATION

Fulham are the oldest professional soccer club in London and historically one of the least successful, having never won a major honour since they were formed as Fulham St Andrews Church Sunday School FC in 1879. They have been known as Fulham Football Club since 1888.

HONOURS

Fulham have never won the English League title, the FA Cup or the League Cup. The nearest they have come to domestic success was as runners-up in the FA Cup in 1975 and they were runners-up to Atletico Madrid in the Europa League in 2010.

SPECIAL PLACE

The location of Fulham's Craven Cottage ground on the banks of the River Thames in south-west London is one of the most attractive in the country and has been their home since 1896, apart from two years of ground-sharing with Queens Park Rangers while Craven Cottage was being renovated between 2002-04.

Their nearest neighbours are Chelsea, whose roots owe something to Fulham. In 1905 the owner of Stamford Bridge asked the owner of Fulham if he wanted to move his club there but was turned down. The Stamford Bridge owner formed his own club instead, which became Chelsea FC.

FAMOUS PLAYERS

A host of famous players have appeared in Fulham's white shirts, the most revered being Johnny Haynes, who, in 1961, became the first footballer in England to be paid 100 pounds ($150) a week following the abolition of the maximum wage rules which limited players' wages to 20 pounds a week. He played more than 650 times for the club over 18 seasons.

Fullback George Cohen played in England's 1966 World Cup-winning side, while England's World Cup-winning captain Bobby Moore played for Fulham towards the end of his career after leaving West Ham United.

Former Manchester United winger George Best had a spell at Fulham in the 1970s and their other notable players include Rodney Marsh, Alan Mullery and former England international and manager Bobby Robson, while Bulgarian great Dimitar Berbatov is currently at the club.

LEAGUE DAYS

Fulham joined the Football League in 1907 and first played in the top flight in 1949. After yo-yoing between the top two divisions during the 1950s and 1960s, Fulham sank to the fourth tier in the 1990s when their revival began under chairman Al Fayed, who sold the club to Khan on Friday.

TWO STATUES

There are two statues outside Craven Cottage but only one of them commemorates a footballer. A statue of Haynes stands outside the main gates of the club, while a statue of Al Fayed's old friend, the late rock star Michael Jackson, stands on the opposite end of the stadium by the banks of the Thames.

NO FLAGS

Before the current Riverside Stand was built, Fulham famously flew the flags of all the other 21 Division One clubs at Craven Cottage. When they were relegated from Division One in 1968, a fan asked in a letter published in the first match programme the following season if the club intended to fly the flags of the 21 Second Division clubs instead. The editor replied that they did not as they intended being in the Second Division for only one season, implying a swift return to the top flight.

They did spend only one season in Division Two but were relegated to Division Three at the end of it. Fulham did not return to the top flight until 2001 but the flags never flew again.

($1 = 0.6615 British pounds) (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Clare Fallon)