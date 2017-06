LONDON Jan 25 Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has joined Premier League rivals Fulham on loan for the rest of the season, the north London club said on their website (www.arsenal.com) on Friday.

The Ghanaian-born Frimpong, 21, has made 16 first-team appearances for Arsenal.

He recently returned to the club following a six-week loan spell with second tier Charlton Athletic. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Mark Meadows)