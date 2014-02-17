Feb 17 Fulham midfielder Lewis Holtby said he was not worried about the appointment of new manager Felix Magath despite experiencing a turbulent spell under him earlier in his career.

The Germany international, who moved to Fulham on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in January, previously worked for Magath at Schalke 04, where he was sent out on loan twice and described the regime as tough.

Bottom-placed Fulham appointed Magath, the three-times Bundesliga-winning coach, on Friday as they try to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

"I don't have any fear," Holtby told German newspaper Bild on Monday. "From my point of view, it's being hyped up right now.

"I have grown as a player and my time under Magath is already almost five years away.

"We are both in Fulham to reach one goal and that is staying up. Everything else is secondary."

Magath replaced Rene Meulensteen, who had been in charge at Fulham for just 75 days, and the former Bayern Munich coach will hope he can add Fulham's survival to his impressive coaching record.

His new team are four points from safety in the league and travel to 17th-placed West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

