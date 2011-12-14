Fulham's goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer watches after Tottenham Hotspur's Jermain Defoe (not seen) scored during their English Premier League soccer match at Craven Cottage in London November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Files

LONDON Fulham goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer has been ruled out of action for four to six weeks after suffering a neck injury, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The Australian will miss Fulham's final Europa League group stage game later on Wednesday and the FA Cup third-round tie against Charlton Athletic next month.

David Stockdale, chosen in the England squad last month and currently on loan at Championship (second division) Ipswich Town, has been recalled by the London-based club.

