Aston Villa's goalkeeper Brad Guzan (R) saves from Fulham's Dimitar Berbatov during their English Premier League soccer match at Craven Cottage in London, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Goals from Steve Sidwell and Dimitar Berbatov helped Fulham end a six-match losing streak with a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday.

Sidwell struck from a tight angle on 21 minutes and Berbatov rolled in a cheeky penalty on the half hour as Fulham dominated against disappointing Villa.

Fulham, who sacked manager Martin Jol last week and replaced him with fellow Dutchman Rene Meulensteen, moved to 13 points alongside West Ham United who are one place above the relegation zone owing to a superior goal difference.

Later on Sunday leaders Arsenal take on in-form Everton looking to stretch their advantage to seven points over Liverpool.

