Konta beats Wozniacki in straight sets in Miami final
Late-blooming Johanna Konta won the biggest title of her career when she beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-3 in the women's final at the Miami Open on Saturday.
English Premier League strugglers Fulham have appointed former manager Ray Wilkins as assistant to new boss Rene Meulensteen to aid their battle against relegation.
Meulensteen was only appointed manager at the start of December after stepping up from the role of head coach, which he held for a matter of weeks, to succeed the sacked Martin Jol.
The addition of former England, Manchester United, Chelsea and AC Milan midfielder Wilkins, who managed Fulham for the 1997-98 season in the third tier, follows the appointment of ex Charlton Athletic and West Ham United boss Alan Curbishley as technical director.
"I am delighted that the Chairman and the CEO have, again, backed my desire for further experience and support within the backroom staff," former Manchester United assistant Meulensteen told the club's website of Wilkins, who was previously assistant at West London rivals Chelsea.
Fulham are 18th in the table after suffering some crushing defeats of late, including a 6-0 mauling at the hands of Hull City on Saturday and 4-1 loss at Everton earlier this month.
They host Curbishley's former club West Ham, also in the relegation zone, in a pivotal London derby on Wednesday.
(Writing by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
LYON, France Paris St Germain thrashed Monaco 4-1 in the French League Cup final on Saturday to lift the trophy for the fourth year in a row and gain a potential psychological edge over their rivals for the Ligue 1 title race.
Jose Mourinho could not hide his displeasure at his side's lack of cutting edge as Manchester United failed to make significant ground on their Champions League-chasing rivals in a 0-0 draw against West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday.