LONDON Felix Magath was adamant rock bottom Fulham could still escape relegation after the German manager picked up his first victory at the club with a 1-0 triumph over Newcastle United on Saturday.

The bespectacled Magath, who developed a reputation in the Bundesliga for helping struggling sides avoid the drop, looked on with delight as Fulham collected their first win since New Year's Day.

"I'm convinced we can manage to stay in the league after this victory," he told reporters after the Londoners took their points tally to 24, four away from safety, thanks to a second-half goal from Iran midfielder Ashkan Dejagah.

"It's not only the result today but the game we played. We were the better team and it will give us confidence that we can avoid relegation."

Magath, who became Fulham's third manager of the season when he replaced Martin Jol's successor Rene Meulensteen on February 14, praised the way the crowd got behind his players.

"When you begin a new job you know you need a win," he said. "It's extraordinarily important that you have a win because the players are not confident and they need confidence.

"I'm happy, proud, lucky. The atmosphere here at Craven Cottage was tremendous."

Magath's counterpart, Newcastle manager Alan Pardew, was absent as he served the first game of a seven-match suspension he received from the FA for head-butting Hull City's David Meyler.

Pardew will serve a stadium ban for the first three games and then have to view the next four matches from the stands.

NEARBY HOTEL

Newcastle's assistant manager John Carver said he was in contact with his boss who watched the game from a nearby hotel.

"I spoke to him when I was coming off the pitch at halftime," Carver said. "We had a conversation about a couple of points and then I spoke to him towards the end of the game.

"We had an analyst in the hotel and we had one on the bench speaking to (coach) Steve Stone. It was pretty brief, just two conversations and that was it."

Carver said the incident with Meyler two weeks ago was out of character for Pardew.

"Believe it or not he's actually quite a calm guy," he added. "The manager was gutted when it happened but he's been ok this week.

"He's been lively. He's had a big part to play. Other than the three hours here he has been involved."

Fulham defender John Heitinga had a goal ruled out when Hawkeye technology showed the ball did not cross the line but his team eventually broke through in the 68th minute with an effort from Dejagah.

At the other end of the field Fulham were indebted to David Stockdale who was preferred to Dutch international Maarten Stekelenburg in goal.

"It was a hard decision for Maarten but he has taken it very well," said Magath. "Maarten is a quiet keeper and he's not loud.

"David is louder and that was the idea. We need someone who gives more excitement to the players.

"He was very good, we can thank him for a very good performance," added the German.

