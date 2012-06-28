LONDON, June 28 Croatian striker Mladen Petric has signed a one-year contract with Fulham after leaving Bundesliga team Hamburg SV on a free transfer.

The 31-year-old, who missed out on a place in his country's Euro 2012 squad, made 98 appearances for Hamburg in four years at the club.

"I like the Premier League and it has always been one of my wishes to come here," Petric told Fulham's website (www.fulhamfc.com).

"I played with Hamburg against the club two years ago in the Europa League. It was nice to play at Craven Cottage with a fantastic crowd."

Petric has won 44 caps for Croatia. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Clare Fallon)