LONDON, Sept 18 Felix Magath was replaced as Fulham manager on Thursday after what he himself described as a catastrophic start to life in the English Championship (second tier).

Fulham announced the departure on their website after Magath's side threw away a 3-2 lead to lose 5-3 at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

The club said Kit Symons had been named caretaker manager.

Magath, 61, who took over at Fulham in February when they were bottom of the Premier League, leaves them bottom of the English second tier with one point from their opening seven matches. (Editing by Alan Baldwin)