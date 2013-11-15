LONDON Nov 15 Fulham's new head coach Rene Meulensteen is convinced his partnership with Dutch compatriot and manager Martin Jol can help the west London side climb the Premier League table if they focus on getting the basics right.

The 49-year-old Meulensteen, former assistant to Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, was appointed on Wednesday with Fulham having slipped into the relegation zone with 10 points from 11 games after defeats by United and Liverpool.

"I think the key is now making sure that hopefully I can bring a new sort of energy to the whole place because they have got good enough footballers," Meulensteen told Sky Sports News om Thursday.

"They just need to make sure they do the basics right, take responsibility, be disciplined and work hard and then the results will come.

"I have been in England now for 12 years and worked in every department at Manchester United, and the last five years as assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson, so I know the Premier League well," he added.

"It is obviously different being with Manchester United, we had different ambitions which were quite clear, but hopefully my experience and expertise will help Fulham climb up the table."

Jol has been under pressure following Fulham's poor start to the season and chairman Shahid Khan, who bought the club in July ending Mohamed Al Fayed's 16 years as owner, has turned to Meulensteen to help his beleaguered manager.

Asked about his relationship with Jol, Meulensteen said: "It will work very similarly to how I worked with Sir Alex Ferguson.

"Martin is obviously a very, very experienced manager in the game. I think it comes to a time in his life - as a manager as well - when he has got experience and he wants to step back a little bit and give the groundwork over to somebody like myself. I think we can perfectly work well together.

"People must not forget that Fulham have played a lot of strong teams already. They've played Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United so they have had a tough run."

Fulham have three home games coming up out of their next four in the league starting on Nov. 23 with Swansea City followed by Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa after a trip to fellow London strugglers West Ham United on Nov. 30. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)