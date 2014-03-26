March 26 Fulham have re-signed midfielder Mahamadou Diarra on a pay-as-you-play deal until the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

His last appearance for Fulham was in December 2012 and the 32-year-old has been without a club since he left the west London side at the end of last season. He joined on a free transfer in February 2012.

The former Real Madrid player secured a deal with the Premier League's bottom club having proven his fitness after a serious knee injury, which limited him to just 19 appearances in his first spell.

Fulham, who host Everton on Sunday, are currently four points adrift of Crystal Palace, who are one place above the relegation zone in 17th. (Reporting by Sam Holden; editing by Toby Davis)