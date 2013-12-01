Soccer-Tottenham given extension over Wembley move
March 31 Tottenham Hotspur have been given an extension until April 30 to decide whether they will play their home fixtures at Wembley Stadium next season, the Premier League club said on Friday.
LONDON Dec 1 Martin Jol has been sacked as manager of Premier League Fulham, the club said on Sunday.
Fulham are third from bottom of the standings and lost 3-0 at West Ham United on Saturday. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)
March 31 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expecting Gabriel Jesus to make a sooner-than-expected return after the young Brazil striker broke a bone in his foot during the Premier League win over Bournemouth last month.
March 31 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gave short shrift to media reports linking Eden Hazard with a move to Real Madrid and said the midfielder has recovered from a calf injury to play in Saturday's Premier League match against Crystal Palace.