LONDON Feb 16 Felix Magath took his first training session as Fulham manager on Sunday morning amid confusion about the future of other personnel at the Premier league's bottom club.

The experienced German coach was appointed on Friday but Fulham denied reports that his predecessor Rene Meulensteen, who had only been in the job for two months, and the recently appointed assistant manager Ray Wilkins had been sacked.

Alan Curbishley, who was brought in as technical director after five years out of football, reported to the club's training ground in south-west London on Sunday and was expected, like Wilkins, to have talks about his future.

Club officials were not available for comment.

Fulham, whose next game is at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, are in danger of going down after 13 years in the Premier League. With 12 games to play, they are four points from safety and have by far the worst goal difference of all the relegation contenders.

