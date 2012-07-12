LONDON, July 12 Colombia striker Hugo Rodallega has joined Fulham on a three-year contract, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 26-year-old joins the west London club on a free transfer after leaving Wigan Athletic at the end of last season.

"I'm thrilled to have signed for Fulham Football Club," Rodallega said on the club website (www.fulhamfc.com).

"I wanted to stay in England and I'm delighted that I now have this opportunity with Fulham.

"I would like to thank the staff and fans of Wigan Athletic for three and a half wonderful seasons there."

Rodallega scored 24 goals in 112 appearances for Wigan but only managed two in 23 matches in all competitions last season.

"I am delighted that Hugo has decided to join Fulham," manager Martin Jol said.

"There has been a lot of interest in him from other top flight teams in England and abroad, so to be able to add his quality to our squad is a massive boost this early in our preparations for the new campaign.

"He is a great addition and I think he will contribute very well to our style and philosophy here." (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)