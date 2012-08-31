Aug 31 Manchester City have signed midfielder Javi Garcia from Benfica for an undisclosed fee, the English Premier League champions said on Friday.

The 25-year-old is expected to fill the gap left by Nigel De Jong, who joined AC Milan earlier in the day, although he can also play in the centre of the defence.

The Spaniard was a regular at Benfica after arriving from Real Madrid in 2009, scoring six times in 73 appearances for the Portuguese club.

Garcia, who has one cap for Spain, will wear the number 14 shirt at City. (Reporting by Matt Barker; editing by Tony Jimenez)