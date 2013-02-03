LONDON Feb 3 Former England midfielder Paul Gascoigne needs immediate help with his life in danger because of alcoholism, his agent said on Sunday.

The 45-year-old, who became a national hero thanks to his performances and tears as England reached the 1990 World Cup semi-finals, started shaking uncontrollably at a charity event last week and footage has appeared in the UK media.

"He won't thank me for saying it but he immediately needs to get help," agent Terry Baker told BBC radio.

"Whatever's happened to him in the five or six weeks since I saw him before Christmas he is not as well as he has been. His life is always in danger because he is an alcoholic. Maybe no one can save him - I don't know. I really don't know."

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Lazio player was treated for mental illness twice in 2008 and has long battled alcoholism since his playing career.

Baker said his break down at the charity event came after a friend had died in a medical facility while holding Gascoigne's hand.

Ex-Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel used Twitter to call on England's Professional Footballers' Association to help.

"This is not fun watching. Gazza needs help. Come on PFA and (PFA chief executive) Gordon Taylor, time to step up," the Dane wrote. (Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Pritha Sarkar)