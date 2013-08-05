LONDON Aug 5 Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne was fined 1,000 pounds ($1,500) by magistrates on Monday for assaulting a railway guard and for being drunk and disorderly.

The 46-year-old Gascoigne admitted assaulting Jack Sherrington at the station in the town of Stevenage, north of London, on July 4, weeks after returning from a rehabilitation clinic in the United States where he was treated for alcoholism.

The court heard that after leaving the train, Gascoigne staggered towards the tracks, the BBC reported. The guard tried to help him but Gascoigne became abusive and put his hands on Sherrington's neck area.

A second charge of assaulting his ex-wife was dropped.

His lawyer Gavin Harris said outside court that Gascoigne wanted to publicly apologise for his actions, adding: "He now wishes to be left alone to carry on with his recovery."

Gascoigne, regarded as one of the most gifted players to play for England in the last three decades, has battled alcohol addiction for a number of years.

He was capped 57 times for his country and played for clubs including Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Lazio, Rangers and Everton. ($1 = 0.6548 British pounds) (Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by Clare Fallon)