LONDON Aug 5 Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis has been appointed to the English FA's Professional Game Board (PGB) and the FA Council, his Premier League club said.

Gazidis was one of four appointments made by the Premier League to the PGB and will sit alongside Tottenham's director of football administration Darren Eales, Manchester United chief executive David Gill and Premier League chairman Dave Richards.

The PGB supports and advises the FA Board on matters which include the FA's relationship with FIFA and UEFA and its administration of the FA Cup.

The FA Council, which has eight Premier League representatives for the 2012-13 season, plays a significant role in grass roots development.

It was recently involved in implementing mandatory 'small-sided' matches for players up to under-12 that will be rolled out by the start of the 2014-15 season.

"I am delighted to be joining these important footballing bodies," Gazidis told Arsenal's official website(www.arsenal.com).

"The appointments mean Arsenal will be represented in many of the key debates in the game both here in the UK and in Europe."

Gazidis is also involved with FIFA's Dispute Resolution Chamber, the European Clubs Association Legal Advisory Panel and the Premier League Working Group for Elite Player Performance. (Reporting By Mark Pangallo, editing by Ed Osmond)