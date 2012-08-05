LONDON Aug 5 Arsenal chief executive Ivan
Gazidis has been appointed to the English FA's Professional Game
Board (PGB) and the FA Council, his Premier League club said.
Gazidis was one of four appointments made by the Premier
League to the PGB and will sit alongside Tottenham's director of
football administration Darren Eales, Manchester United chief
executive David Gill and Premier League chairman Dave Richards.
The PGB supports and advises the FA Board on matters which
include the FA's relationship with FIFA and UEFA and its
administration of the FA Cup.
The FA Council, which has eight Premier League
representatives for the 2012-13 season, plays a significant role
in grass roots development.
It was recently involved in implementing mandatory
'small-sided' matches for players up to under-12 that will be
rolled out by the start of the 2014-15 season.
"I am delighted to be joining these important footballing
bodies," Gazidis told Arsenal's official
website(www.arsenal.com).
"The appointments mean Arsenal will be represented in many
of the key debates in the game both here in the UK and in
Europe."
Gazidis is also involved with FIFA's Dispute Resolution
Chamber, the European Clubs Association Legal Advisory Panel and
the Premier League Working Group for Elite Player Performance.
(Reporting By Mark Pangallo, editing by Ed Osmond)