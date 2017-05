England will play world champions Germany in a friendly in Dortmund on March 22, the Football Association (FA) said on Friday.

The match between the old rivals will take place four days before England play World Cup qualifier against Lithuania at Wembley.

England came from 2-0 down to beat Germany 3-2 in Berlin in a friendly in March before suffering an embarrassing European Championship loss to Iceland at the last-16 stage.

