LONDON England will face World Cup winners Germany in Berlin on March 26 next year ahead of the 2016 European Championships, the Football Association said on Friday.

Roy Hodgson's side top Group E with six wins from six matches and England could have already qualified for next year's finals in France by the time the Germany friendly takes place at the Olympic Stadium.

England's last meeting with Germany came at Wembley in November 2013 when Per Mertesacker's header gave Germany a 1-0 victory in the build up to the World Cup finals in Brazil.

(Reporting By Michael Hann, editing by Alan Baldwin)