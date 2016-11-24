Nov 6, 2016; Commerce City, CO, USA; Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Steven Gerrard (8) reacts after scoring a goal in the penalty kick shootout against the Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Rapids win 1-0 in a shootout (3-1). Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J....

Former England and Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard said it was a bit too soon for him to start his managerial career after rejecting the opportunity to replace Karl Robinson at third tier side Milton Keynes Dons.

The 36-year-old midfielder, who is leaving MLS side Los Angeles Galaxy, moved away from Liverpool in 2015 after making 710 appearances in 17 years for the Merseyside club, during which he won eight trophies.

"I'm just taking a bit of time to consider what's next, exciting times moving forward," Gerrard, who is England's fourth most-capped player, told BT Sport.

"I spoke to MK Dons. I had a chat with the chairman, it's a very exciting job for somebody else but it's a bit soon for me. But it's true, I did speak to them."

The British media has linked Gerrard, who is currently working towards his UEFA A coaching licence - the second-highest qualification available - with moves to Celtic and Newcastle United, as well as a return to Anfield as part of the coaching team.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)