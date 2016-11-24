Football Soccer - Liverpool v Swansea City - Barclays Premier League - Anfield - 29/11/15Former Liverpool Steven Gerrard in the stands before the matchReuters / Phil NobleLivepic/FIles

LONDON Former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard announced his retirement on Thursday a week after confirming he would not be returning to play for MLS side LA Galaxy.

"Following recent media speculation surrounding my future I can confirm my retirement from playing professional football," Gerrard, 36, said in a statement.

"I've had an incredible career and I'm thankful for each and every moment of my time with Liverpool, England and LA Galaxy."

Gerrard made his Liverpool debut in 1998 and established himself as one of Europe's most dynamic midfield player.

He went on to make more than 700 appearances for the club and was capped 114 times for his country.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)