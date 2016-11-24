Football Soccer - Liverpool v Swansea City - Barclays Premier League - Anfield - 29/11/15Former Liverpool Steven Gerrard in the stands before the matchReuters / Phil NobleLivepic/FILES

Factbox on former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard, who announced his retirement, aged 36, on Thursday.

Born: May 30, 1980 in Whiston, England.

CLUB CAREER:

* After coming through Liverpool's youth academy, Gerrard made his first-team debut as an 18-year-old against Blackburn Rovers in November 1998.

* He scored his first Premier League goal for Liverpool on Dec. 5, 1999 against Sheffield Wednesday at Anfield.

* Gerrard replaced defender Sami Hyypia as Liverpool captain in October 2003.

* He led the club to a famous Champions League final victory over Italian side AC Milan in Istanbul in 2005, which saw him win the UEFA Club Footballer of the Year and the Ballon d'Or Bronze Award.

* Gerrard scored 23 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool in the 2005-06 campaign and ended the season being named the PFA Players' Player of the Year.

* He also helped Liverpool win the FA Cup twice (2001, 2006), the League Cup on three occasions (2001, 2003, 2012) and the UEFA Cup once (2001) during an 18-year association with the Merseyside club.

* Gerrard played his last game for Liverpool in the 6-1 Premier League defeat by Stoke City on May 24, 2015.

* He finished as Liverpool's longest-ever serving captain and made 710 appearances for the club, third on the all-time list, before he joined MLS side Los Angeles Galaxy.

* Gerrard made his debut for the LA Galaxy in a mid-season friendly match against Club America on July 11, 2015.

* Gerrard scored five goals in 34 appearances for LA Galaxy before playing his final game for the club on Nov. 6, 2016, in a MLS Cup Playoff penalty-shootout loss to Colorado Rapids.

ENGLAND:

* Made his England debut in the 2-0 friendly win over Ukraine on 31 May 2000.

* Gerrard scored his first international goal in the 5–1 victory over Germany in a 2002 World Cup qualifier in September 2001.

* Gerrard captained England for the first time in their 2-1 loss to Russia in a 2008 Euro qualifier match.

* He announced his retirement from the international game on July 21, 2014.

* Gerrard won 114 caps for England, featured in six major tournaments and is his country's fourth most capped player of all time behind Peter Shilton, Wayne Rooney and David Beckham.

(Compiled by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)