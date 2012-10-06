LONDON Oct 6 Steven Gerrard has pledged his future to Liverpool for the rest of his playing career saying he will never leave the club.

The 32-year-old Liverpool skipper, who has made nearly 600 appearances in all competitions since making his debut in 1998, told the BBC he had had opportunities to leave a number of times in the past five years.

"Everyone is aware that my head has been turned on a number of occasions but I know what it means to play for this club as a supporter and I will never leave," he said.

He also said that, despite a sluggish start to the season, a top-four finish in the Premier League and a trophy remained realistic aims.

Liverpool are currently 14th in the Premier League table after six matches and have three points from their first two Europa League matches but asked what their realistic target was, Gerrard told Football Focus: "Top four and a trophy.

"I think teams will find it really difficult to play against us and I'm confident we can go on a run of winning games."

Gerrard has won the Champions League and UEFA Cup with Liverpool plus two FA Cups and three League Cups.

