Djokovic excited by 'new vibe' with Agassi
PARIS Defending champion Novak Djokovic says he is excited to have created a "new vibe" by inviting Andre Agassi to work with him during the French Open which starts on Sunday.
England manager Gareth Southgate has called up uncapped Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson for Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Lithuania at Wembley, the English FA said on Friday.
Gibson replaces the injured Chris Smalling, who played in England's 1-0 defeat by Germany in a friendly in Dortmund on Wednesday and has returned to his club Manchester United for treatment.
Fellow centre back Gary Cahill, who captained the side in Germany, is suspended for the Lithuania game and has also left the training camp.
Gibson, 24, has never won a senior cap for England, but played for the Under-21s under Southgate.
PARIS He might have arrived in Paris in great shape, having lost only one match on clay this season, but Rafa Nadal is still wary of the threat posed by his French Open first-round opponent, the unpredictable Benoit Paire.