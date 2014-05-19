May 19 Factbox on Manchester United assistant manager Ryan Giggs, who retired from playing on Monday.

KEY FACTS:

Made a total of 963 appearances with Manchester United from 1991-2014 becoming only the second player, after Bobby Charlton, to break the 700 mark. He scored 168 goals.

Made a Premier League record 632 appearances between 1992 and 2014, scoring 109 goals.

His Manchester United honours add up to 34 trophies including 13 league titles, four FA Cups and two Champions League triumphs. This haul makes him the most decorated player in the English game.

EARLY LIFE:

Born in Cardiff in November 1973 as Ryan Joseph Wilson, he became Giggs after his parents separated. Giggs moved to England from Wales as a boy and joined Dean's Youth FC.

MANCHESTER UNITED:

Giggs joined United in July 1990.

He turned professional in November 1990 and made his League debut in the old Division One against Everton at Old Trafford in March 1991 as a substitute for Denis Irwin, aged 17.

His first trophy arrived in April 1992 as United beat Nottingham Forest in the League Cup final, and the following season saw Giggs claim the first of a record 13 Premiership winners' medals.

At the end of his first full season, he was voted the Young Player of the Year by the PFA and won it again the following year.

In 1999 he scored a superb solo goal in the FA Cup semi-final replay against Arsenal - voted by fans as United's greatest goal.

GIGGS AS INTERNATIONAL PLAYER:

Giggs won 64 caps, scoring 12 goals. He won his first cap at the age of 17 and became Wales's youngest international, when he came on as a substitute against West Germany.

Giggs has spent his entire international career as part of a team who have consistently failed to qualify for a major tournament. Their last appearance was the 1958 World Cup.

MORE KEY FACTS:

Bagged his 100th career goal in a 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in 2002-03 season.

Took role as interim manager of the club for the final four Premier League games of 2013-14, his last season as a player.

Last appearance was when he sent himself on as a substitute for 20 minutes in 3-1 win over Hull City, May 6 2014.

He scored in every one of his 22 Premier League seasons, failing to find the net only in his final term, 2013-14.

All of his 632 Premier League appearances came with one club, Manchester United - another record.

Received OBE for services to football in 2007.

He captained the British men's soccer team at the London 2012 Olympic Games. (Compiled by Josh Reich; editing by Justin Palmer)