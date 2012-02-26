Soccer-Capello named head coach of CSL's Jiangsu Suning
June 11 Former England and AC Milan manager Fabio Capello has been named as the new head coach of Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning, the club said on social media on Sunday.
LONDON Feb 26 Midfielder Ryan Giggs made his 900th appearance for Manchester United after starting the Premier League clash at Norwich City on Sunday.
Giggs, 38, made his debut for United in 1991 and has played more times for the club than anyone else.
Earlier this month the Welshman, who has won 12 Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups and two Champions League winners medals, signed a one-year extension to his contract.
Champions United started the clash with Norwich five points behind leaders Manchester City, who have played one game more. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Alan Baldwin)
June 11 Former England and AC Milan manager Fabio Capello has been named as the new head coach of Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning, the club said on social media on Sunday.
Rafael Nadal will have to overcome Swiss third seed Stan Wawrinka, who has never lost any of his three previous grand slam finals, in the Roland Garros title decider if he is to become the first man to win the same major 10 times. (TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/(PIX), expect first copy by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Martyn Herman and Julien Pretot, 600 words)