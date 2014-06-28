June 28 Ryan Giggs, who briefly took over when Manchester United sacked David Moyes towards the end of last season, says he is "not quite ready" to become a manager.

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal will take over at Old Trafford when his side's involvement in the World Cup in Brazil is over and Giggs will work as his assistant.

"There were a lot of things I was quite happy with but there was the odd thing where I thought 'I'm not quite ready for this'," the former Wales winger told the FA's website (www.fa.com), referring to his brief stint in charge.

"I thought I could do with a little bit more experience."

The 40-year-old retired as a player at the end of last season and is now looking forward to picking the brains of the much-travelled Van Gaal.

"This year I can put everything into it and learn from someone who has managed at the top in so many other countries," said Giggs who made 963 appearances for United in 24 seasons as a player.

"It has been a good thing that I have been with Alex Ferguson for so long but I am now getting to see how other people work as well."

Moyes left Everton to take over at United when Ferguson retired a year ago. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ed Osmond)