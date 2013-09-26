LONDON, Sept 26 Chelsea's Dutch international midfielder Marco van Ginkel could be out of action for six months after knee surgery on Thursday, the Premier League club said.

The 20-year-old Dutchman injured his anterior cruciate ligament during the first half of a Capital One (League) Cup match at Swindon on Tuesday. Chelsea said in a statement that the surgery had been successful.

Van Ginkel, who joined the west Londoners in July from Vitesse Arnhem on a five-year contract, has made only two starts under manager Jose Mourinho.

He made his senior international debut last November and the layoff will be a blow to his hopes of selection for next year's World Cup in Brazil. Louis van Gaal's Dutch side have already qualified for the finals. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin Editing by John Mehaffey)