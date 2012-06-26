LONDON, June 26 French international striker Olivier Giroud has joined Arsenal on a long-term contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old completed a medical at the club on Monday and had agreed terms with his contract officially starting on July 1, Arsenal added on their website (www.arsenal.com)

"The completion of the transfer is now just the subject of formal processes," added the north London club, who finished third in the Premier League last season to secure a place in the Champions League.

Giroud joins from French champions Montpellier after playing for France in Euro 2012 in Poland and Ukraine.

His 21 goals from 36 league games made him joint top scorer in the French league last season with Paris St Germain's Nene.

"We are delighted to have secured the signing of Olivier Giroud," Arsenal's French manager Arsene Wenger said.

"He has a very good physical presence and is exceptional in the air, with a great work ethic.

"We are excited about Olivier joining us and he will add an additional dimension to our attacking options next season."

Giroud said it had been a dream of his to play in the Premier League and had been attracted to Arsenal by their philosophy and Wenger's reputation. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)